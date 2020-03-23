Honeywell To Ramp Up N95 Face Masks Production

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said that it would expand its manufacturing operations in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to produce N95 face masks in fight against coronavirus.

The company is ramping up operations to produce millions of N95 disposable respirators.

Honeywell said it will immediately start to hire at least 500 new workers to support the efforts. It will deliver masks to the U.S. Departement of Health and Human Services to contribute to the American stockpile for use to support health, safety and emergency response workers.

On Friday, 3M said it doubled its global output of N95 respirators to an annual rate of over 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month.

In the U.S., 3M currently manufactures more than 400 million N95 respirators annually. The company also manufactures respirators at locations in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

In addition, 3M has increased its investments, primarily in the U.S., to expand its global capacity by over 30 percent in the next 12 months.

3M has also increased production of a wide range of other products used in the COVID-19 response globally including hand sanitizers, disinfectants and filtration solutions as the pharmaceutical industry works to find a vaccine to fight the virus.

3M stated that it has not changed the prices it charges for 3M respirators as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company cannot control the prices dealers or retailers charge for 3M respirators.

