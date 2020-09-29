Markets
HON

Honeywell To Provide Air Quality Monitoring Solutions, PPE Packs For Carolina Panthers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) said the company and the NFL's Carolina Panthers are collaborating to create a safer stadium experience by offering individual personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for Panthers fans and staff, and deploying air quality monitoring solutions, via a custom real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard.

Honeywell said the disposable Honeywell Safety Packs, branded for the Carolina Panthers, include masks, hand gel and cleaning wipes. The Safety Packs will be distributed to fans and staff upon entering the stadium.

Honeywell also plans to work with the Panthers on joint community relations efforts in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular