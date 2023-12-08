News & Insights

HON

Honeywell to buy Carrier's security unit for $4.95 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

December 08, 2023 — 06:50 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial firm Honeywell HON.Osaid on Friday it would buy air conditioner maker Carrier's CARR.N security business for $4.95 billion.

Shares of Carrier rose 6% in premarket trade.

Carrier expects net proceeds of about $4 billion from the deal and intends to use it to pay down debt, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

