Honeywell to buy Carrier's security unit for $4.95 bln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial firm Honeywell HON.Osaid on Friday it would buy air conditioner maker Carrier's CARR.N security business for $4.95 billion.

Shares of Carrier rose 6% in premarket trade.

Carrier expects net proceeds of about $4 billion from the deal and intends to use it to pay down debt, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2024.

