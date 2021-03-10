Honeywell To Acquire Majority Stake In Fiplex Communications - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Fiplex Communications, Inc., a Miami-based company that develops in-building communications systems, including bi-directional amplifiers. Honeywell said the acquisition will expand the in-building connectivity and communications solutions that the company provides to its customers.

"The addition of Fiplex's products and software allows us to move toward creating the next generation of fire and life safety solutions to keep both building occupants and first responders safer," said Vimal Kapur, CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies.

Fiplex's FLEX is a flexible and scalable in-building wireless platform designed to meet the requirements of public safety stakeholders.

