News & Insights

Markets
HON

Honeywell To Acquire Isratel-based SCADAfence For Undisclosed Terms

July 10, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Monday it has agreed to acquire SCADAfence, a leading provider of operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity solutions for monitoring large-scale networks.

SCADAfence brings proven capabilities in asset discovery, threat detection and security governance which are key to industrial and buildings management cybersecurity programs.

The SCADAfence product portfolio will integrate into the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ suite within Honeywell Connected Enterprise.

This integration will enable Honeywell to provide an end-to-end enterprise OT cybersecurity solution to site managers, operations management and CISOs seeking enterprise security management and situational awareness.

The acquisition strengthens existing capabilities in cybersecurity and bolsters Honeywell's high-growth OT cybersecurity portfolio, helping customers operate more securely, reliably and efficiently.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based SCADAfence will expand Honeywell's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Tel Aviv. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.