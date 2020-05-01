Markets
Honeywell Temporarily Suspends FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) said it has temporarily suspended its full-year 2020 financial guidance, due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain and market disruptions.

The company said it expects ongoing top-line challenges due to the current market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

