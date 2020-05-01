Honeywell Temporarily Suspends FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) said it has temporarily suspended its full-year 2020 financial guidance, due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain and market disruptions.

The company said it expects ongoing top-line challenges due to the current market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.