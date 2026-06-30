Honeywell Technologies Debuts as Public Pure-Play Automation Company

Honeywell Technologies HON recently emerged as a separate public company, following the spin-off of Aerospace Technologies business from Honeywell International. The Aerospace Technologies business now operates as an independent public company under the name Honeywell Aerospace. Honeywell Technologies continues to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HON," while Honeywell Aerospace has started trading separately under the ticker symbol "HONA."

Inside the Headlines

The separation became effective on June 29, 2026. Under the transaction terms, Honeywell Technologies’ shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026, received one share of Honeywell Aerospace for every two shares of Honeywell Technologies common stock they held.



As a result, every two outstanding shares were combined into one, reducing the company's outstanding shares from about 634 million to approximately 317 million. At the same time, the number of authorized shares was reduced from 2 billion to 1 billion, while the stock's par value remained unchanged. Outstanding equity awards and share units under HON’s benefit plans were adjusted accordingly.



The spin-off marks the completion of Honeywell's portfolio transformation, creating three independent companies, including Honeywell Technologies, Honeywell Aerospace and Solstice Advanced Materials.



As a standalone company, Honeywell Technologies is focused on industrial automation. It provides automation solutions, software and services for the building, process and industrial sectors, helping customers improve safety, productivity, efficiency and operational performance.

HON’s Zacks Rank

Solid demand for its products and solutions, led by increasing building projects, particularly in North America, will likely be beneficial for HON’s Building Automation segment. Increasing order rates and capex investments in data centers and health care projects bode well for it.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Honeywell Technologies Price and Consensus

Honeywell Technologies price-consensus-chart | Honeywell Technologies Quote

However, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability.

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Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.