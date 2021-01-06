Honeywell, TAT Ink 10-Year Agreement For Engine Services; Shares Pop 58%

Honeywell International Inc. and TAT Technologies, a provider of products and services to the aviation industry, have inked a 10-year agreement for Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) rental services for its GTCP331-500 engine, which is installed in all Boeing 777 aircraft around the world. Nasdaq-listed TAT shares popped 58% in Tuesday’s late market trading.

Under the terms of the contract, TAT’s subsidiary, TAT-Piedmont Aviation, will offer rental services of Honeywell (HON) GTCP331-500 APUs operating Boeing's 777 aircraft on an exclusive basis. As part of this agreement, TAT-Piedmont also acquired Honeywell's GTCP331-500 APU rental bank for about $6.5 million.

In addition, TAT-Piedmont and Honeywell entered into a binding memorandum of understanding for TAT-Piedmont to provide maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services for GTCP331-500 APU engines.

"This agreement is a significant step in the development of TAT-Piedmont as a major global player in the APU MRO services business,” TAT (TATT) CEO Igal Zamir stated. “The rental services agreement and, to a larger extent, the authorization to provide MRO services, consist of major growth opportunities for TAT. The introduction of the GTCP331-500 APU to our offering is expected to substantially increase the potential market size available for TAT-Piedmont. This new agreement is expected to add revenues and generate profits for TAT in the near future.”

Honeywell shares have advanced 25% over the past three months and are up 17% over the past year. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic on the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus. That’s with an average price target of $209.64, which indicates that shares are almost fully priced at current levels.

Following Honeywell’s release of third-quarter results, Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna lifted the stock’s price target to $190 from $160 and reiterated a Buy rating.

“Q3 revealed HON's urgent cost controls & sequential sales gain in high margin, commercial aero aftermarket submarkets,” Khanna wrote in a note to investors. (See Honeywell stock analysis on TipRanks)

Related News:

Workhorse Rises 8% On EV Order From Pride; Top Analyst Stays Bullish

Tesla’s 2020 Deliveries Beat Street’s Forecast; Analysts See 35% Downside

Xpeng’s December Deliveries Surge, Reflect Robust EV Demand

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.