Commodities
HON

Honeywell suspends business in Russia, Belarus

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said it suspended business in Russia and Belarus, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc HON.O said it suspended business in Russia and Belarus, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said late on Tuesday it had substantially suspended all its sales, distribution and service activities in both countries, joining group of Western firms halting operations in Russia.

General Electric CoGE.N on Tuesday announced suspension of it activities in Russia with some exceptions, as the West continues to pressure Kremlin with severe economic sanctions.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON GE NKE F

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular