Honeywell Stock Sinks After Officially Completing Aerospace Spin-Off

Key Points

The former industrial titan is now three separate, publicly traded companies following the earlier spinoff of Solstice Advanced Materials.

All three are now leaner, more focused operations, which should theoretically strengthen their fundamentals.

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Investors didn’t extend a friendly greeting to two prominent new arrivals on the stock exchange Monday.

Honeywell Technologies (NYSE:HON) isn’t, strictly speaking, a new company or equity on the market. Rather, it’s the new name for the former Honeywell International business, without its aerospace arm. That unit has been spun off into a separate entity called, sensibly, Honeywell Aerospace (NYSE:HONA). Monday was the day the spinoff took effect, and the legacy stock closed that trading session down more than 6%. Let’s explore this a bit.

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Leaner and cleaner

First, let’s get a fix on the division of this historically significant American industrial behemoth.

The spinoff of Honeywell Aerospace was announced in February 2025. It followed an exhaustive, year-long portfolio review by current Honeywell Technologies CEO Virnal Kapur. It came several months after the company announced it would spin off its advanced materials business, which these days operates as the standalone Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:SOLS).

The cleaving of Honeywell into three smaller companies would result in, CEO Vimal Kapur was quoted as saying at the time, “positioning each to pursue tailored growth strategies.

It would also, he added, “unlock significant value for shareholders and customers.”

Just before Monday’s market debuts of the Honeywells Technologies and Aerospace, the latter’s CEO said that as a standalone, it would be more reactive to the needs of major customers, singling out Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTC:EADSY).

As for the mechanics of the separation, stockholders in the legacy Honeywell received one common share of Honeywell Aerospace for every two shares of Honeywell International they owned. On Monday morning, the renamed Honeywell Technologies effected a 1-for-2 reverse stock split to recalibrate its share count and price.

Three-headed beast

Now that Honeywell Technologies has hived off its aerospace and advanced materials divisions, it’s a leaner but still sprawling industrial conglomerate. These days, it operates within three core business segments — building automation, process automation and technology, and industrial automation.

Helpfully, the “new” company provided data on how it would have done had it operated under its present structure in the recent past. Full-year pro forma 2025 net sales would have been $19.9 billion, which was 3% higher than the 2024 result. The net income line was also up by 3%, to $1.34 billion.

We’ll get an updated look at how Honeywell Technologies has been performing of late with the company’s second-quarter results, slated for release on Thursday, July 23.

Good potential for the pair

Honeywell Technologies’ slide in share price is understandable to an extent, as over the course of one trading day, the legacy Honeywell business was reduced by an important business unit. What’s a bit more surprising is that Honeywell Aerospace, after an initial, early-session surge, ended up closing the day nearly 5% down.

This, despite the long-building excitement on the spinoff, not to mention Aerospace’s immediate inclusion on two major equity indexes, the benchmark S&P 500 index and the S&P 100 index (displacing the old Honeywell International in the latter, while Honeywell Technologies “remains” in the former). As a new component of these lineups, Aerospace is an immediate target for many index funds that are ever popular with investors.

The future of spinoff and legacy companies can be tough to predict, but I’d lean towards the view that both “successor” Honeywells will do better separately than in combination.

The aerospace and defense sectors are moving fast these days, so Honeywell Aerospace can really benefit from a more streamlined and nimble operation.

Honeywell Technologies feels a bit less of a potential growth story, but could be something of a sleeper given its strength in building automation in particular — after all, the federal government aims to significantly build out domestic infrastructure, and there’s robust demand for more housing construction. Both developments could play very well into the company’s hands.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and Honeywell Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.