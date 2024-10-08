News & Insights

Markets
HON

Honeywell To Spin Off Advanced Materials Business - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) announced a plan to spin off its Advanced Materials business into a U.S. publicly traded company, which is targeted to be completed by the end of 2025 or early 2026. Honeywell plans to execute the planned spin in a tax-free manner to its shareowners. The transaction will not impact fiscal 2024 guidance.

"Given the sustained market demand for advanced specialty chemicals and materials around the globe, we are confident now is the right time for this business to grow independently, leveraging its leading technologies and deep customer relationships," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.