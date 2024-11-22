News & Insights

Markets
HON

Honeywell To Sell PPE Business For $1.325 Bln In Cash

November 22, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced on Friday that it has agreed to sell its Personal Protective Equipment or PPE business to Protective Industrial Products, Inc., a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, for $1.325 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said: "The combination of today's announcement, with the strategic acquisitions we have made over the past year, positions us to continue to drive profitable growth."

Honeywell's PPE business is a part of the Industrial Automation or IA business portfolio.

Honeywell will retain its gas detection portfolio within the IA segment.

The PPE business has around 5,000 staff with 20 manufacturing sites, and 17 distribution sites across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, North Africa, Asia Pacific, and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.