Honeywell sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.73-$2.83, consensus $2.78

Sees Q4 revenue $10.2B-$10.4B, consensus $10.57B. Sees Q4 segment margin 23.8%-24.2%. Guidance taken from investor presentation slides.

