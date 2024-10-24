Honeywell sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.73-$2.83, consensus $2.78

Sees Q4 revenue $10.2B-$10.4B, consensus $10.57B. Sees Q4 segment margin 23.8%-24.2%. Guidance taken from investor presentation slides.
- Honeywell reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.58, consensus $2.50
- Honeywell narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $10.15-$10.25 from $10.05-$10.25
