Honeywell Sees FY20 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Below View

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter, technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) on Friday announced its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company forecast earnings in a range of $8.60 to $9.00 per share, representing adjusted earnings growth of 5 percent to 10 percent.

The company projects full year sales in the range of $36.7 billion to $37.8 billion, representing year-over-year organic growth of 0 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.79 per share for the year on sales of $38.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.