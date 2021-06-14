US Markets
Honeywell says partnering with Indian govt to ramp up oxygen production

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it was partnering with the Indian government to ramp up oxygen production in the country.

June 14 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.O said on Monday it was partnering with the Indian government to ramp up oxygen production in the country.

Honeywell, which makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co BA.N and Canada's Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, said its researchers will collaborate with Indian scientists to test and validate suitability of adsorbents for oxygen production in India.

Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and some people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305.

