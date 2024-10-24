Honeywell says demand profile ‘remains healthy’

Expects Q4 sales to increase sequentially across the portfolio. Says acquisitions “progressing in-line with expectations.”
- Honeywell expects organic growth at ‘upper end’ of long-term target
- Honeywell says significant steps taken to simplify and optimize portfolio
- Honeywell sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.73-$2.83, consensus $2.78
- Honeywell reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.58, consensus $2.50
