Companies
HON

Honeywell sales drop 13% on weak aerospace sales

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a 13% fall in quarterly profit as the coronavirus crisis hurt sales in its main aerospace business.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N on Friday reported a 13% fall in quarterly profit as the coronavirus crisis hurt sales in its main aerospace business.

The company, which makes parts for Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA planes, said net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.36 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.56 billion, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Honeywell forecast 2021 sales between $33.4 billion and $34.4 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of $33.95 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More