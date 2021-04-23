Honeywell reports 9.7% fall in quarterly profit

April 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N on Friday reported a 9.7% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower demand in its main aerospace business due to the coronavirus crisis.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

