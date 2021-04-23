Honeywell reports 9.7% fall in quarterly profit
April 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N on Friday reported a 9.7% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower demand in its main aerospace business due to the coronavirus crisis.
Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources