Honeywell reports 9.7% fall in quarterly profit

Shreyasee Raj
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a 9.7% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower demand in its main aerospace business due to the coronavirus crisis.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

