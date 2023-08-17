News & Insights

Honeywell, Recipharm To Speed Development Of Inhalers

August 17, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON), a diversified technology and manufacturing company, Thursday announced a commercial partnership with Recipharm to speed the development of pressurized metered dose inhalers or pMDIs.

As per the company, around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and around 262 million people suffer from asthma globally. Many of these patients are treated using pMDIs that have a high global warming potential as they use hydrofluoroalkanes.

The pMDIs made by Recipharm and Honeywell use Honeywell's near-zero global warming potential or GWP propellant. Honeywell Solstice Air is a hydrofluoroolefin propellant in clinical development for pMDIs that has 99.9% less global warming potential than hydrofluoroalkanes.

It is also non-flammable, non-ozone-depleting and a volatile organic compound that is exempt under federal and state guidelines.

Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion in the research and development of its Solstice technology, which has applications in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents.

In pre-market activity, shares of Honeywell are trading at $186.71 up 0.12% on Nasdaq.

