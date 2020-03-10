US Markets

Honeywell reaffirms 2020 outlook amid coronavirus outbreak

Rachit Vats Reuters
Honeywell International Inc on Tuesday reaffirmed its first-quarter and full-year forecasts, and said it was monitoring the global macro-economic situation.

The company has previously said it expects 2020 sales of between $36.7 billion and $37.8 billion, and earnings per share of $8.6 to $9.

Honeywell, which makes everything from aircraft engine parts to warehouse automation equipment, said last month it was increasing production at multiple locations globally to address the growing demand for protective face masks in North America, Europe, India and China due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company released its presentation ahead of the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

