Honeywell Raising $600 Mln Funds For Quantinuum, Including From Nvidia's Venture Capital Arm

September 04, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) on Thursday announced around $600 million equity capital raise for its quantum computing unit Quantinuum, at a valuation of $10 billion.

In this round, NVIDIA's venture capital arm Quanta Computer, NVentures also has invested.

This capital raise will support Quantinuum's advancement of quantum computing at scale, which includes continued progress toward the upcoming launch of Helios, the company's next-generation quantum computing system.

"It will also support Quantinuum's path to becoming the first to perform universal fault-tolerant computing," Honeywell said.

Quanta Computer, NVentures, NVIDIA's venture capital arm, and QED Investors have joined existing shareholders JPMorganChase, Mitsui, Amgen, Cambridge Quantum Holdings, Serendipity Capital, and Honeywell, all of whom have reinvested in this round.

The round also includes participation from new investors MESH and Korea Investment Partners.

