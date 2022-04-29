Honeywell raises full-year profit forecast betting on air travel recovery

Adds sales, profit figures

April 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday, as a recovery in aviation markets due to a pickup in travel boosted demand for the company's parts, software and aftermarket services.

Booming air travel demand has forced legacy aircraft makers such as Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus SE AIR.PA to increase production leading to higher orders for parts makers such as Honeywell.

The company now expects full-year 2022 adjusted profit per share of between $8.50 and $8.80, higher than its previous forecast range of $8.40 to $8.70.

Sales in the company's high-margin aerospace unit, which makes parts such as aircraft engines and navigation radios, rose 4.4% to $2.75 billion.

However, net income fell to $1.13 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.43 billion or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

Total first-quarter sales fell about 1% to $8.38 billion.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.