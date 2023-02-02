Companies
Honeywell quarterly profit tumbles on supply chain snags

February 02, 2023 — 06:44 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc HON.O on Thursday posted a 28.6% fall in fourth-quarter profit and missed quarterly revenue estimates, hurt by supply chain snags and labor shortages.

A shortage of crucial semiconductor chips and higher prices of raw materials have hit aerospace and defense companies' ability to manufacture products over the past year, leading to delays in output.

Still, the company forecast full-year sales between $36 billion and $37 billion, in line with analysts's average estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

"Late-cycle aerospace and energy end markets are positioned for a strong growth year in 2023," Honeywell's chief executive Darius Adamczyk said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's safety and productivity solutions unit, which makes masks, also struggled over the past year, hurt by easing travel restrictions between countries.

Net earnings fell to $1.02 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.43 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Overall quarterly net sales rose about 6% to $9.19 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $9.25 billion.

