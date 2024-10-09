News & Insights

Honeywell, Qualcomm Technologies To Develop Artificial Intelligence-enabled Solutions

October 09, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) and Qualcomm Technologies announced an expanded collaboration to develop new artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for the energy sector. Honeywell plans to incorporate Qualcomm Technologies' connectivity and AI capabilities into Its existing AI-powered applications.

"The combination of Qualcomm Technologies' on-device AI processors with Honeywell's AI- enabled technology will enable field workers to work smarter, help make assets more efficient and improve the overall performance of the process industry," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions.

Earlier in the year, Honeywell and Qualcomm Technologies began developing an AI-enabled Multi-Modal Intelligent Agent designed to allow workers in distribution centers and retail industries to interact naturally with handheld devices through voice, pictures, and video.

