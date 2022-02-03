Honeywell Q4 Earnings Rise, Above Estimates; Provides Annual Outlook Below Consensus

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Thursday reported net earnings of $1.428 billion or $2.05 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than $1.359 billion or $1.91 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The company however expects earnings and revenue for the full year below the Street estimates.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.09 per share. On average twenty two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the fourth quarter were down 3% year-over-year at $8.657 billion, hurt by supply chain issues. The consensus estimate stood at $8.73 billion.

Looking forward, for the full-year 2022, the company expects sales to be in the range of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion. The Street view is for $36.76 billion.

EPS is expected in the range of $8.40 to $8.70. The consensus estimate stands at $8.97.

Honeywell stock is down more than 3% in pre-market. Wednesday, it closed at $207.55, up 2.21, or 1.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.