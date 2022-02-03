Markets
HON

Honeywell Q4 Earnings Rise, Above Estimates; Provides Annual Outlook Below Consensus

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) on Thursday reported net earnings of $1.428 billion or $2.05 per share in the fourth quarter, higher than $1.359 billion or $1.91 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The company however expects earnings and revenue for the full year below the Street estimates.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.09 per share. On average twenty two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the fourth quarter were down 3% year-over-year at $8.657 billion, hurt by supply chain issues. The consensus estimate stood at $8.73 billion.

Looking forward, for the full-year 2022, the company expects sales to be in the range of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion. The Street view is for $36.76 billion.

EPS is expected in the range of $8.40 to $8.70. The consensus estimate stands at $8.97.

Honeywell stock is down more than 3% in pre-market. Wednesday, it closed at $207.55, up 2.21, or 1.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular