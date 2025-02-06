News & Insights

Markets
HON

Honeywell To Pursue Full Separation Of Automation And Aerospace Technologies - Quick Facts

February 06, 2025 — 06:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) announced its Board completed the comprehensive business portfolio evaluation launched a year ago by Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur and intends to pursue a full separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies. The planned separation, coupled with the previously announced plan to spin Advanced Materials, will result in three publicly listed companies. The separation is intended to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Honeywell said it remains on pace to exceed its commitment to deploy at least $25 billion toward high-return capital expenditures, dividends, opportunistic share purchases and accretive acquisitions through 2025. The company intends to continue its portfolio transformation efforts during the separation planning process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.