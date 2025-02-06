Honeywell To Pursue Full Separation Of Automation And Aerospace Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Honeywell (HON) announced its Board completed the comprehensive business portfolio evaluation launched a year ago by Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur and intends to pursue a full separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies. The planned separation, coupled with the previously announced plan to spin Advanced Materials, will result in three publicly listed companies. The separation is intended to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Honeywell said it remains on pace to exceed its commitment to deploy at least $25 billion toward high-return capital expenditures, dividends, opportunistic share purchases and accretive acquisitions through 2025. The company intends to continue its portfolio transformation efforts during the separation planning process.

