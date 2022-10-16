Honeywell Projects 8,500 New Business Jet Deliveries Valued At $274 Bln Over Next Decade

(RTTNews) - Honeywell's (HON) 31st annual Global Business Aviation Outlook forecasts up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries worth $274 billion from 2023 to 2032, which is up 15% in both deliveries and expenditures from the same 10-year forecast a year ago.

This year, surveyed operators reported new jet purchase plans on par with 2019 levels, with fleet addition rates doubling from last year's reported intentions.

As per the Honeywell Global Business Aviation Outlook, New business jet deliveries in 2023 are expected to be 17% higher than in 2022. Expenditures are expected to be 20% higher.

Honeywell noted that five-year purchase plans for new business jets are up three percentage points compared with last year's survey; this reaches 2019 levels and is equivalent to 17% of the current fleet.

New jet deliveries and expenditures over the next decade are projected to grow at a 2% average annual rate, in line with expected worldwide long-term economic growth.

Five-year purchase plans for used jets remain high, totaling 28% of the current fleet and on par with last year's results.

Nearly 74% of surveyed new users of private aviation expect to keep the same level of flying in 2023 as they did in 2022, which is 10 percentage points above the whole fleet average. Only 4% expect to fly less in 2023.

Honeywell is committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2035 in its operations and facilities.

