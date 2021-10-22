US Markets
Honeywell profit jumps on robust demand in aerospace unit

Kannaki Deka Reuters
Ashwini Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.O on Friday reported a 66% jump in quarterly profit, as a rise in commercial and business air traffic spurred demand for the U.S. aero parts maker's products and services.

Net income attributable to the U.S. industrial conglomerate rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $758 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

