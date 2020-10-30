Companies
HON

Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven plunge in air travel hit sales in its main aerospace business.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N on Friday reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven plunge in air travel hit sales in its main aerospace business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $758 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.62 billion, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Level Up With Winnie Sun: Marketing from the Heart

    During these stressful times, it is completely normal for businesses to feel anxious and nervous as sales and clients drop in a blink of an eye

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular