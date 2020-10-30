Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N on Friday reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven plunge in air travel hit sales in its main aerospace business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $758 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.62 billion, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

