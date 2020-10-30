Honeywell profit beats on cost cuts, but aerospace sales drag

Adds details on the quarter

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc HON.N on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as cost controls and strong demand for its warehouse automation equipment offset a weak performance in its main aerospace business.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought air travel to a virtual halt earlier in the year, forcing commercial airlines to ground large portions of their fleet and hurting aero parts makers such as Honeywell.

In a spot of respite, however, a surge in online shopping during the health crisis boosted sales at Honeywell's warehouse automation equipment unit, which counts Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O among its customers.

Honeywell said sales from its safety and productivity solutions unit, which houses the automation equipment business, rose 8% to $1.58 billion.

Sales in the aerospace unit, which makes parts for planes produced by Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus SE AIR.PA, fell about 25% to $2.66 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Honeywell said it was raising its cost savings target for 2020 to a range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, from a prior range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $758 million, or $1.07 per share, in the quarter, from $1.62 billion, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Honeywell earned $1.56 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.49 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

