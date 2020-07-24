Honeywell profit beats on cost controls, even as aerospace sales fall

(Adds details on the quarter)

July 24 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as cost controls and higher demand for its warehouse automation equipment helped cushion a sharp decline in its main aerospace business.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said orders in its automation equipment unit, which counts Amazon.com Inc among its customers, rose by triple digits to $1.2 billion, following a surge in online shopping during the coronavirus crisis.

The crisis, however, cut demand for Honeywell's higher margin commercial jet spares business, which made up 40% of the company's aerospace unit last year. Sales in the unit, which makes parts for planes produced by Boeing Co and Airbus SE , fell about 30% in the second quarter ended June 30.

Several analysts have warned that maintenance spending by airlines may not fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023, unless a vaccine is found. (https://bit.ly/3jCD9J4)

On an adjusted basis, Honeywell earned $1.26 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.21 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net sales fell about 19% to $7.48 billion.

