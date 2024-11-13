News & Insights

Honeywell price target raised to $252 from $229 at Barclays

November 13, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell raised the firm’s price target on Honeywell (HON) to $252 from $229 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees free cash flow-based sum-of-the-parts upside to $267 per share in 2025, and notes Elliott sees an end of 2026 upside case of $374 per share.

