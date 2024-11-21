Honeywell price target raised to $240 from $225 at Argus

Argus analyst Kristina Ruggeri raised the firm’s price target on Honeywell (HON) to $240 from $225 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Honeywell is poised to generate low double-digit earnings growth over the long term, continuing to benefit from its diverse product lines, as well as from its alignment supply chain automation, aerospace and defense, and energy and sustainability, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm looks for margin expansion and organic revenue growth next year in all segments, despite headwinds from acquisition integrations and order delays from Boeing (BA) following a prolonged strike.

