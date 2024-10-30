News & Insights

Stocks

Honeywell price target lowered to $220 from $230 at BofA

October 30, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Andrew Obin lowered the firm’s price target on Honeywell (HON) to $220 from $230 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While Honeywell reported a beat in the quarter on corporate and below-the-line items and raised guidance on below-the-line items, it “operationally lowered” Q4 to reflect unexpected issues in the company’s longer cycle businesses, the analyst tells investors. While the delayed recovery in short-cycle businesses was “not a big surprise, we did not foresee the long-cycle lack of visibility into the year end,” says the firm, which no longer has conviction that the company will be able to bridge towards the high end of the 4%-7% long-term organic growth range in 2025 given concerns around delays in Commercial Aerospace, Process Solutions, and UOP segments.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.