Honeywell Partners Vertiv to Drive Data Center Operation

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently teamed up with Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT to develop integrated solutions for improving sustainability and operational performance of data centers. The solutions are anticipated to be rolled out this year.



Honeywell’s shares were up 1.1% yesterday to eventually close at $173.47.

Inside the Headlines

The collaboration will leverage Honeywell's expertise in advanced building management systems, safety & security products and operational software. It will also be supported by Vertiv's capability in uninterruptible power supply, thermal management, power distribution, infrastructure monitoring and modular solutions. The partnership will involve both the companies to focus on developing solutions that will facilitate operators of large enterprise, hyperscale, and edge data centers in integrating several domains of data in a data center. The companies will use building-operations data for driving operational performance across data center apart from lowering energy usage and costs.



The collaboration will create an intelligent power management solution. Incorporating analytics, energy storage, forecasting and economic optimization features, the solution will facilitate operation of a data center load. It will lower energy costs with the help of autonomous selection of energy sources and grid services.



Notably, the intelligent power management solution will empower data center operators with remote monitoring and maintenance option, apart from helping them to reduce costs, avoiding downtime and boosting power usage effectiveness.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

Honeywell, with a $121.7 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Headwinds across the company’s commercial original equipment business on account of lower air transport, slowdown in original equipment build rates and fall in business jet demand might affect its top-line performance. Also, reduced global air transport flight hours, on account of the coronavirus outbreak-led issues, might hurt its commercial aftermarket business.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 13.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.7%.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Honeywell’s earnings is pegged at $6.88 for 2020, down 0.3% from the 30-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $7.71, up 0.1% over the same time frame.



A couple of companies that are in competition with Honeywell are General Electric Company GE and 3M Company MMM.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.