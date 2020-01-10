Honeywell Partners CounterPath for Communication Solution

Honeywell International Inc. HON recently announced that it has partnered with CounterPath Corp. CPAH to develop a new unified communications software solution — Smart Talk. Developed for business operations, the Smart Talk facilitates superior communication among mobile workers, thus streamlining connectivity, and enhancing productivity and customer experiences.

Notably, the software solution enables workers to improve collaboration in several places including hospitals, stores and distribution centers with the support of voice over internet protocol calls, instant messages, push-to-talk conversations as well as video calls. In fact, the solution provides workers with an instant mobile communication capability, enabling them to offer better customer service and boost profitability. In addition, Smart Talk incorporates innovative security features that provide voice and video calling encryption and secure messages thus ensuring communication privacy.

Designed to be compatible across most hardware, the software solution supports iOS, Android, as well as Windows operating systems in mobile and desktop devices. As noted, it will be available as a pre-loaded solution across some Honeywell Mobility Edge mobile computers like the CT60 and CT40. In addition, the solution will work with other Honeywell devices, carrying voice capabilities.

Notably, Honeywell Smart Talk will be offered at the company’s online application store — Honeywell Marketplace in late 2020.

Our Take

Strength in commercial aftermarket business and solid demand across air transport and business aviation markets are likely to drive Honeywell’s Aerospace segment’s revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, strong demand for commercial fire and building management products are likely to boost revenues of the Building Technologies segment.

Further, strength in its intelligrated aftermarket service business, driven by healthy demand for life cycle support and services, is likely to augment Safety and Productivity Solutions segment’s top line. For 2019, it anticipates generating revenues of $36.7-$36.9 billion.

Also, the company’s continued focus on productivity improvements, greater operational excellence, supply chain initiatives and share buybacks are likely to drive profitability in the quarters ahead. For 2019, the company anticipates earnings to be in the range of $8.10 to $8.15 per share compared with $7.95-$8.15 guided earlier.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has yielded a return of 30.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.5%.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks are DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE and IDEX Corp. IEX. While DXP Enterprises sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IDEX carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DXP Enterprises surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the preceding four quarters, the beat being 17.67%, on average.



IDEX outpaced estimates in each of the preceding four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 3.26%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.