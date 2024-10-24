Honeywell narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $10.15-$10.25 from $10.05-$10.25

Consensus $10.13. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $38.6B-$38.8B from $39.1B-$39.7B, consensus $39.2B. Lowers FY24 free cash flow view to $5.1B-$5.4B from $5.5B-$5.9B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HON:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Oppenheimer says investors will gravitate to Cadence as likely Altair acquirer
- HON Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) Announces New AI Deal
- Honeywell and Google Cloud to accelerate AI agents for industrial sector
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.