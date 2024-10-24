Honeywell narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $10.15-$10.25 from $10.05-$10.25

Consensus $10.13. Lowers FY24 revenue view to $38.6B-$38.8B from $39.1B-$39.7B, consensus $39.2B. Lowers FY24 free cash flow view to $5.1B-$5.4B from $5.5B-$5.9B.

