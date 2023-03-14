US Markets
Honeywell names Vimal Kapur as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

March 14, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc HON.O said on Tuesday Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran, would succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1.

Kapur, currently Honeywell's president and chief operating officer, had previously headed its building technologies unit.

Adamczyk, who became the company's CEO in 2017, will continue to serve as its executive chairman.

