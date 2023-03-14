Honeywell names Vimal Kapur as CEO

Adds details

March 14 (Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc HON.O said on Tuesday Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran, would succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer on June 1.

Kapur, currently Honeywell's president and chief operating officer, had previously headed its building technologies unit.

Adamczyk, who became the company's CEO in 2017, will continue to serve as its executive chairman.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.