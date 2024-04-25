Honeywell Intl. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates; Confirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.46 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $9.11 billion from $8.86 billion last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Honeywell continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $9.80 to $10.10, up 7% to 10%.

Full-year sales are still expected to be $38.1 billion to $38.9 billion, with organic sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%.

The Street is looking for earnings of $9.95 per share on revenues of $38.48 billion for the year.

Segment margin is expected to be in the range of 23.0% to 23.3%, with segment margin expansion of 30 to 60 basis points.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Honeywell shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $198.72.

