Markets
HON

Honeywell International Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Jan. 31, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.honeywell.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial (866) 548-4713 (US) or (323) 794-2093 (international) with code HON2020.

For a replay call, dial (888) 203-1112 (US) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 7318539.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular