News & Insights

Markets
HON

Honeywell International Q3 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Updates Annual Outlook - Update

October 24, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.413 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.514 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.728 billion from $9.212 billion last year.

Outlook:

Based on the third-quarter performance and in view of the effects of recently concluded acquisitions, Honeywell updated the full-year guidance. It revised its sales guidance to $38.6 billion - $38.8 billion from $39.1 billion - $39.7 billion provided earlier.

Adjusted earnings guidance has been revised to $10.15 - $10.25 a share from $10.05- $10.25 a share guided earlier.

Analysts on average are expecting the company to report earnings of $10.13 per share on revenue of $39.2 billion

Honeywell International Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.413 Bln. vs. $1.514 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.728 Bln vs. $9.212 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.