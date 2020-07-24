Markets
Honeywell International Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 24, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.honeywell.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial (866) 548-4713 (Domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (International), Conference code HON2Q20.

For a replay call, dial (888) 203-1112 (Domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (International) with access code 7938730.

