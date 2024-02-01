Honeywell International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.26 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $9.44 billion from $9.19 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.26 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.59 -Revenue (Q4): $9.44 Bln vs. $9.19 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.