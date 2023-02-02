Honeywell International Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.02 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $9.19 billion from $8.66 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.51 -Revenue (Q4): $9.19 Bln vs. $8.66 Bln last year.

