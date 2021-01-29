Honeywell International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.36 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $1.56 billion, or $2.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $8.90 billion from $9.50 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.07 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q4): $8.90 Bln vs. $9.50 Bln last year.

