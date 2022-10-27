Honeywell International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $8.95 billion from $8.47 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.28 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q3): $8.95 Bln vs. $8.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 - $8.80 Full year revenue guidance: $35.4 - $35.7 Bln

