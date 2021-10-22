Honeywell International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.26 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $0.76 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $8.47 billion from $7.80 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $8.47 Bln vs. $7.80 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 - $8.10 Full year revenue guidance: $34.2 - $34.6 Bln

