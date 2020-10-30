Honeywell International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $0.76 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $2.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.2% to $7.80 billion from $9.09 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q3): $7.80 Bln vs. $9.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.97 to $2.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.2 - $8.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $7.05 Full year revenue guidance: $31.9 - $32.2 Bln

