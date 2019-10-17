Honeywell International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.62 billion, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $2.34 billion, or $3.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $9.09 billion from $10.76 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $9.09 Bln vs. $10.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $36.7 - $36.9 Bln

