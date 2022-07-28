Honeywell International Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.26 billion, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $2.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $8.95 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.26 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.03 -Revenue (Q2): $8.95 Bln vs. $8.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 - $8.80 Full year revenue guidance: $35.5 - $36.1 Bln

